Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 436.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.67% of Ovintiv worth $231,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

