Ownership Capital B.V. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,783 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 6.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.37% of Intuit worth $496,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.