Ownership Capital B.V. Has $229.32 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 3.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $229,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Synopsys by 404.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synopsys by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,921. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.03. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

