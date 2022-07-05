Ownership Capital B.V. Takes $45.01 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,014,000. Insulet comprises about 0.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $225.30. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.47 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.61.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.