PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 393.80 ($4.77). Approximately 440,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 707,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.60 ($4.86).

PAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 770 ($9.32) to GBX 700 ($8.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 760 ($9.20) to GBX 610 ($7.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 515.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,064.32.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.