Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)
