Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

