PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PBF traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,338. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

