Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 94,028 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

