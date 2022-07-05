Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $701.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 97.64%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

