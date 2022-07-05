Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

