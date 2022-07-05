Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 114,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

