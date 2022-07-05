Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

