Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.