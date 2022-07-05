Pendal Group Ltd Buys 321,317 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,317 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $113,360,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. 304,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,736. The company has a market capitalization of $313.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $219.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.13.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.