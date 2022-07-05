Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. 250,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,669,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

