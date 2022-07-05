Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,032 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $123,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

MU traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 730,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,885,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

