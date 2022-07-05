Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $813.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

