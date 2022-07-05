Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 1828832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 21.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £18.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.60.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

