PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $207,618.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 59.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.