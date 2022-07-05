Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.