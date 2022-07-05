PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

