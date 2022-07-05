Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.64

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 2476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

