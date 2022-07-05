PostCoin (POST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

PostCoin (POST) traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PostCoin has a market cap of $12,991.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00088121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00267445 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00045397 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008888 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.