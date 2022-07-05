Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $63.56

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.56, but opened at $60.26. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 1,949 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The firm has a market cap of $753.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

