Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63 on August 19th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.06).

Several analysts have weighed in on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.20 ($2.02).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

