Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,308,187 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

