Prism Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

