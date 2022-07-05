Private Ocean LLC Acquires 2,037 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

