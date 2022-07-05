Private Ocean LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $164.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

