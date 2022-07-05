Private Ocean LLC Acquires 4,883 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,021.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

