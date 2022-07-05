Private Ocean LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

