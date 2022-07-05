Private Ocean LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.