Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 171,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

