Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amgen by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 844,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,115,000 after buying an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.66. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

