Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

