Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PGUCY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

