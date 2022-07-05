Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of PGUCY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.72.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile (Get Rating)
