ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 7.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.98. 1,097,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,987,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

