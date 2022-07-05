PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Sells $280,229.86 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $280,229.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,589.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Stewart Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,570 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 516,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 478,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.