PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.57

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.57 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 917229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Get PVH alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $688,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.