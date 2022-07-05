PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 7.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

