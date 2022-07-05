Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.10 Million

Qcash (QC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $175.39 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00141246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00684543 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00090534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

