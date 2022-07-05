Quantstamp Market Cap Hits $16.45 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and $84,974.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,917.74 or 0.99945072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

