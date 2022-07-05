Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $23,623.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,384,456 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

