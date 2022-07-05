Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 27089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.