RAI Finance Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $630,785.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

