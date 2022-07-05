Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $84,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $11.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.10. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,851. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.24 and a 200 day moving average of $292.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

