Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $146,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

