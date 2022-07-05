Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $180,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $333.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.