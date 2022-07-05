Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $16.96 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,889. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.